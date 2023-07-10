Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,584,867 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $19,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on F. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.03.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F opened at $14.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.