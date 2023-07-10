Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 573,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,326 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $22,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 665,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,751,000 after acquiring an additional 22,105 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 472,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,308,000 after acquiring an additional 57,741 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.5% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of KHC stock opened at $35.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.01. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.23.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

