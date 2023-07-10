Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 12,289 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,219,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,289 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $23,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KIM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $239,184,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after buying an additional 7,126,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,515,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,743 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 25,922,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,241 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KIM opened at $19.90 on Monday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $23.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 82.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 383.35%.

Several analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.36.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

