Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,324 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $20,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.67.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $291.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $286.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.80. The company has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $299.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.