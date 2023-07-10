Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,991 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,636 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $20,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ILMN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.70.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $183.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.08 and a 200 day moving average of $207.62. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $248.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

