Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 26,534 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 726,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,534 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 0.6% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $132,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 205,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.9 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $183.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

