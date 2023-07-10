Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,310 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $18,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $92.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

