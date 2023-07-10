Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $24,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 470.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Synopsys by 5,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total value of $1,713,293.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,341.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total transaction of $1,713,293.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,341.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,964 shares of company stock valued at $60,784,338 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $431.29 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.00 and a 1-year high of $468.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $417.10 and a 200 day moving average of $378.82. The firm has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a PE ratio of 72.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.70.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

