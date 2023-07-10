Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,832 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $22,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $114.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.07 and a 200-day moving average of $124.94. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $96.93 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.17 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

