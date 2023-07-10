Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 4,036 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $24,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.68.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.62, for a total transaction of $406,342.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,913,916.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total value of $5,605,538.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,974,270.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.62, for a total transaction of $406,342.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,913,916.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,554 shares of company stock valued at $16,978,923 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot stock opened at $512.86 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $535.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

