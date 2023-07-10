Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 5,500 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $21,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Dollar General from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.3 %

DG stock opened at $169.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.58. The company has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.29. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

