Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 6,010 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $20,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Moody’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 146,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,714,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 125,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,568,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, TRB Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,120,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $143,846.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $339.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.19. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $351.06. The company has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.27.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

