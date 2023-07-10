Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 72,464 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 299,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 72,464 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $18,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 17,859 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY stock opened at $58.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.09. The stock has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.75. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 802,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $46,224,838.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,509,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,244,789,035.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,469,323 shares of company stock worth $376,269,362. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.29.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

