Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 73 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $21,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 606.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $87,963.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,570.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $87,963.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,570.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $245,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,677 shares of company stock worth $3,270,473 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $224.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.94 and a 1-year high of $228.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.30, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

