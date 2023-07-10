AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Invests $6.66 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,657,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $103.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.66. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

