Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 13,290 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 176,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,290 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.7% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 509,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,837,000 after purchasing an additional 38,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $103.16 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $417.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.