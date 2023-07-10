Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 1,288 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,993,612,000 after acquiring an additional 585,226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Home Depot by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,899,964,000 after purchasing an additional 607,480 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,740,875,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $302.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $304.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $296.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

