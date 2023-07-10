Berger Financial Group Inc Buys Shares of 4,512 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 76.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 19,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,118,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Redburn Partners cut Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $56.79 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.74. The firm has a market cap of $100.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

