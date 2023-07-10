Berger Financial Group Inc Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,323 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DIS opened at $88.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $161.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.84. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Macquarie cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.82.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

