Berger Financial Group Inc Invests $200,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105,300.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,762,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,810,000 after buying an additional 37,727,087 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,652,000 after acquiring an additional 158,670 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 470,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,254,000 after purchasing an additional 52,532 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,148,000 after purchasing an additional 101,746 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGC stock opened at $154.73 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $121.30 and a one year high of $157.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

