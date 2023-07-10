Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases New Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 79 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in Booking by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Booking by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Booking by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total transaction of $1,974,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,147,850.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total transaction of $1,974,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,699 shares in the company, valued at $107,147,850.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,528.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush started coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,759.80.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,636.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,786.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,645.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2,510.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

