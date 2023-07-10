Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 1,826 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,914,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,454,189,000 after purchasing an additional 14,144,564 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 16,887.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,415,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,697,000 after buying an additional 3,395,153 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,351.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,815,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,845,000 after buying an additional 1,690,050 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,233,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,669,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,896 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,693.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,313 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.13 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $49.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average of $46.32.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1255 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

