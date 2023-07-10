Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 348 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,904 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,121,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $664,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,374 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $99,081,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,155.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,054,536 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $84,584,000 after purchasing an additional 970,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Best Buy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,476,302 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $599,675,000 after purchasing an additional 530,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,343,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,409.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at $32,343,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,534 shares of company stock valued at $25,619,788 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock opened at $79.30 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.66 and its 200 day moving average is $78.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

