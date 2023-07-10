BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 497 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackRock Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $755.17.

BLK opened at $684.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $671.39 and a 200-day moving average of $688.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

