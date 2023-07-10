Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $923,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $6,657,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 47.9% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.2% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 42,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE XOM opened at $103.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.66. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $417.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

