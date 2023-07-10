BNC Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.9% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.6% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.6% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 19,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.7% in the first quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $923,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $6,657,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $103.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

A number of analysts have commented on XOM shares. HSBC upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

