BNC Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,573 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.1% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM opened at $144.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $147.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

