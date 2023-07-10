Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 4,730 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 62,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 432,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 41,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 82,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McBroom & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.4% in the first quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 31,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM opened at $144.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $421.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $147.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

