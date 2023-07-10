Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 53,908 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bogart Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,486,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 53,908 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 10.9% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $162,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.6% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.6% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 19,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.7% during the first quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $923,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $6,657,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $103.16 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

