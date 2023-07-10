Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Holdings Increased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 421,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,159 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $19,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 29.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $49.33 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $50.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

