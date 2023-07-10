CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. cut its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in CDW were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 160.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $183.33 on Monday. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $215.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.91 and a 200 day moving average of $185.19.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.43.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

