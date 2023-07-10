Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Position Boosted by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Charter Communications by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 536.8% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $371.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $342.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $496.37. The company has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.90 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.82.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

