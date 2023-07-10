Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $5.39 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 88,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,162,000 after acquiring an additional 17,972 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 18,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.77.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $120.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $129.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 637 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 832,682 shares of company stock worth $26,077,123 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

