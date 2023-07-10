Chemung Canal Trust Co. Purchases 30,077 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 58.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,077 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 2.0% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 2.5 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $109.00 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $276.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 57.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. BTIG Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

