Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Peoples Bank OH’s 10th Largest Position

Peoples Bank OH cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 2.8% of Peoples Bank OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE CVX opened at $154.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $292.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

