Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 126,461 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 2.9% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $141,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $154.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.16 and its 200 day moving average is $164.46. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

