Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.9% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 15.5% during the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Chevron by 55.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 16.4% during the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 17.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 869,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,926,000 after purchasing an additional 126,461 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 6.9% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 51,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE CVX opened at $154.22 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.