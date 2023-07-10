Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.

Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 0.6% of Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $3,058,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Chevron by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,494,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 17,439.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,074 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron stock opened at $154.22 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $292.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.61%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

