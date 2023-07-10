Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,968 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 15,910 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 30,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $98.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 818.08, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $130.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.00%.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.83.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

