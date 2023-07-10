Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $79.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.96. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $111.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.71.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $372.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.32 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 18.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

