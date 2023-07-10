Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 63.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,624 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Price Performance

CPRT stock opened at $88.11 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $58,786,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,773,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,995,216.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 933,100 shares of company stock worth $82,877,409. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

