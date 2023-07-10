Corundum Group Inc. Buys 4,302 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $3,058,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Chevron by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,494,194,000 after buying an additional 6,133,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17,439.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $154.22 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.16 and its 200-day moving average is $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $292.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

