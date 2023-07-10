Corundum Group Inc. Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,156,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Home Depot by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,718,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot Trading Up 0.3 %

Several research firms have commented on HD. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Shares of HD stock opened at $302.81 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $304.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

