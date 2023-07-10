Critical Survey: Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) versus EOS International (OTCMKTS:EOSI)

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Free Report) and EOS International (OTCMKTS:EOSI – Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and EOS International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaotu Techedu $362.21 million 2.10 $1.91 million $0.04 73.27 EOS International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gaotu Techedu has higher revenue and earnings than EOS International.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaotu Techedu 1 0 1 0 2.00 EOS International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Gaotu Techedu and EOS International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Gaotu Techedu currently has a consensus target price of $1.30, indicating a potential downside of 55.63%. Given Gaotu Techedu’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Gaotu Techedu is more favorable than EOS International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.2% of Gaotu Techedu shares are held by institutional investors. 44.9% of Gaotu Techedu shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.8% of EOS International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and EOS International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaotu Techedu 2.99% 2.39% 1.60% EOS International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Gaotu Techedu beats EOS International on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams. It also offers admission courses for admission tests and interviews, including national graduate entrance examination, civil service examinations, and others; and consulting services. In addition, the company provides online IT education courses, such as computer programming, as well as online courses on professional computer coding; career development courses, including memory enhancement courses, leadership and management training courses, and others; and courses to prepare and pass certain language exams for study abroad, such as IELTS and TOEFL. Further, it provides non-academic tutoring and personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and designs and develops course outlines, interactive courseware, practice exercises, and lesson notes, as well as reference books, such as Chinese dictionary, dictionary of idioms, and past exam questions of college entrance examination. Additionally, the company offers smart devices; multi-function translation pen, an electronic translation pen with Chinese/English translation capabilities; and learning apps. The company was formerly known as GSX Techedu Inc. and changed its name to Gaotu Techedu Inc. in June 2021. Gaotu Techedu Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About EOS International

EOS International, Inc. provides library automation and knowledge management solutions for libraries worldwide. The company offers EOS.Webintegrated library system, including academic, association, corporate, digital, government, legal, medical, small, and special library software. It also provides various services, such as data conversion, data hosting, implementation, support, and training services. EOS International, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. EOS International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sirsi Corporation.

