Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $24,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI opened at $115.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.64. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.62 and a 1 year high of $184.92.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Insider Activity

In other Crown Castle news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.60.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

