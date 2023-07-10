Crumly & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $3,058,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,494,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 17,439.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,074 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock opened at $154.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.46. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

