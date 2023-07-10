D Orazio & Associates Inc. Acquires 71 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,172 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.19.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA Price Performance

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $425.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $439.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 221.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $367.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

