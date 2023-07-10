Davidson Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Davidson Trust Co. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 48.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 81,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 30,077 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,104,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,371,000 after buying an additional 163,630 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Societe Generale cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.83.

NYSE:MRK opened at $109.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.86. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

