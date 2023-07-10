DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 16,252 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $21,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $1,431,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,534,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,932,000 after acquiring an additional 66,186 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,688,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,963,000 after acquiring an additional 141,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,069,000 after acquiring an additional 619,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,876,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,216,000 after acquiring an additional 66,267 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $12,127,466.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $12,127,466.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,503 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,355. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 1.0 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.57.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $214.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $220.63. The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.97.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Articles

