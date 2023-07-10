DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 28,930 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 29.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,930 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $22,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.09.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,046 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $194.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.32. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

